Women Reservation Bill: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking immediate implementation

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Monday seeking urgent enforcement of 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, ahead of Parliament's special session, scheduled from 16 TO 18 April, 2026.

According to the apex court's cause list, Justices B.V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan are set to take up the petition filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur.

Contending that the benefit of one-third quota for women should not be deferred, the plea has sought immediate enforcement of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

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In November 2023, the top court had observed that it would be "very difficult" to strike down the provision in the law which stipulates that the quota for women will come into force only after the completion of the next decennial Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise.

The plea contends that preconditions are unnecessary since constituency seats are already fixed, leaving women, who form nearly half of India's population, severely underrepresented in elected bodies.

The hearing gains urgency as Parliament's special session, starting April 16, is set to debate the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged floor leaders of all parties in both Houses to back its unanimous passage, enabling implementation before the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.'

In his letter, the Prime Minister said that greater participation of women in legislative bodies is essential for India’s goal of becoming a developed nation and asserted that the time has come to implement the law "in its true spirit" across the country.

However, the proposed special session has drawn objections from the Congress, which has termed the move a breach of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the ongoing Assembly election campaigns in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Congress has also demanded that an all-party meeting on delimitation be convened before any legislative exercise on the implementation of women’s reservation is undertaken.



(with IANS inputs)

