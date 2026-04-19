Women’s Reservation Bill failed in Lok Sabha – Why did Modi govt bring it without 2/3rd majority? Here’s why

New Delhi: Why did the government introduce a Constitution amendment bill without the numbers to pass it? The question is dominating political debate after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill failed in the Lok Sabha, leading to a nasty face-off between the government and the Opposition.

The bill was introduced in the lower house on April 17, but it could not pass as the ruling NDA alliance fell short of the required two-thirds majority. The bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. However, 352 votes were needed for the bill to clear the House, which had presence of a total of 498 members that day.

The proposed amendment aimed to implement 33 percent reservation for women in parliament and state assemblies, allow delimitation based on census data before 2026 and increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850.

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Even before the voting concluded, many were questioning why the bill had been introduced and what the government hoped to achieve.

Govt targets Opposition after bill falls

After the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Opposition of opposing women's reservation.

Posting on X after the bill failed, he wrote, “Today, a very unusual scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, TMC, DMK and Samajwadi Party did not allow the passage of the essential Constitution Amendment Bill for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Rejecting the bill that would grant 33% reservation to women, celebrating it, and raising victory cries over it is truly reprehensible and beyond imagination. Now, the women of the country will not get the 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which was their right.”

He further added, “The Congress and its allies have done this not for the first time, but repeatedly. Their mindset is neither in the interest of women nor of the country. I want to tell them that this insult to Nari Shakti will not stop here; it will travel far and wide. The opposition will have to face the 'wrath of women' not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but at every level, in every election, and at every place.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "Today, a very strange scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, TMC, DMK, and Samajwadi Party did not allow the passage of the essential Constitution Amendment Bill for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Rejecting the bill that would… pic.twitter.com/pDAHUU3Vlj — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

The government’s messaging presented the Opposition as blocking women's reservation, a narrative that soon gained traction in political circles.

Opposition calls it ‘attack on Constitution’

The Opposition strongly rejected this claim. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the move as an attempt to change India’s electoral structure rather than empowering women.

Speaking to the media, he said, “This was an attack on the Constitution, and the fact that we defeated it is a good thing.”

He further added, “We have said that this is not a women’s bill, but an attempt to change India’s electoral structure. I am telling the prime minister that if you want a women’s bill, then bring the 2023 women’s bill and implement it from today, and the entire Opposition will give you 100 percent support.”

The Opposition maintained that the 2023 women’s reservation law had already been passed and that the new amendment raised concerns beyond reservation.

Why bring the bill without numbers?

Political observers say the move appeared intended to influence how the issue is seen by the public. The introduction of a bill that had already been legislated in 2023, despite knowing it would not pass, pointed to an attempt to project the Opposition as standing against women's reservation.

The timing during ongoing assembly elections also suggested that the bill could be used as a political message aimed at voters, especially women. The argument gaining ground in political circles is that the government may now highlight that it tried to pass women’s reservation but the Opposition blocked it.

Another view circulating among political observers is that politics often involves testing possibilities. Even without clear numbers, introducing such a bill allows a party to steer the debate and set the narrative for upcoming elections.

Kiren Rijiju attacks Opposition

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also attacked the Opposition after the bill failed.

Posting on X, he accused the Congress of committing a political mistake. Speaking to the media, he said, “This has left a permanent stain on the Congress party. The people of India, especially the women of India, will never forgive the anti-women Congress party.”

बजट सत्र के द्वितीय चरण के दौरान माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने पश्चिम एशिया संकट को लेकर संसद के दोनों सदनों में वक्तव्य दिया। बजट सत्र को 16, 17 और 18 अप्रैल तक तीन दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया, जिसके दौरान नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम तथा परिसीमन विधेयक प्रस्तुत किए गए।… pic.twitter.com/HbRctvSWjw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 18, 2026

Dear Dr. @ShashiTharoor Ji, what is the point of being popular amongst the women when you are under the trap of Congress party which has become Anti-Women party ? https://t.co/254vJQEqKB pic.twitter.com/Kye2xbKaCJ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 18, 2026

A strong warning to Congress Party. Look at the massive support for the Women's reservation in Parliament and Assemblies from a small and a beautiful state of Sikkim !! https://t.co/n06UDpta3b pic.twitter.com/qMnJqrwqgB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 18, 2026

His statements showed how strongly the government intends to present the debate around women's reservation.

Timing and election calculations

Political discourse also turned to the timing of the bill, especially during the ongoing assembly elections. There is a belief in political circles that the move could help build a narrative before upcoming state and national polls.

There is also a view that the government may repeatedly highlight the failed bill in campaign speeches, arguing that it tried to bring women’s reservation but the Opposition blocked it.

Southern states raise delimitation concerns

The bill also revived an older debate of delimitation and regional balance of power.

At present, five southern states (Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu) together have 129 Lok Sabha seats. In comparison, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together hold 120 seats.

With delimitation and expansion of seats, leaders in southern states fear that northern states could gain greater political weight.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier warned of protests if delimitation gave more political power to northern states.

He said, “I say this in the name of Ambedkar that if Tamil Nadu is affected, we will make the entire country take notice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the final warning from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win.”

Political observers say that southern leaders worry that after delimitation, northern states may gain enough seats that governments could be formed without strong southern representation, which could strengthen regional tensions.

Will it become an election issue?

There is also a debate about how the issue may play out politically across states. In Tamil Nadu, delimitation is the core concern, which could influence the political conversation there. In West Bengal, where women voters play a strong role and leadership revolves around a woman chief minister, the issue of women's reservation may become a major campaign issue.

Political observers say it is natural for parties to try to expand their support base, especially among women voters. How effective this strategy will be, however, will become clear only in the coming months.