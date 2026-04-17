Women’s Reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha – Why both sides are claiming victory

New Delhi: The defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill involving women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha has led to a war of words between the ruling alliance and the Opposition, with both sides are claiming moral victory and attacking each other.

The bill failed to clear the Lower House on April 17 after nearly 21 hours of intense debate. Out of 528 MPs who voted, 298 supported it and 230 opposed it, falling short of the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.

The result set off immediate reactions across political camps. While the BJP-led NDA announced nationwide protests on Saturday, Opposition leaders called the outcome a result of coordinated resistance inside Parliament.

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Opposition unity comes into picture

Within hours of the result, Opposition parties moved to project a coordinated stand on the bill and proposals associated to it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said posted on X that “the amendment bill has fallen. They used an unconstitutional trick in the name of women to break the Constitution. India has seen it. INDIA has stopped it. Hail the Constitution”.

He also said the government’s approach was not a genuine push for women’s reservation but part of a political design to go ahead with delimitation.

संशोधन विधेयक गिर गया।



उन्होंने महिलाओं के नाम पर, संविधान को तोड़ने के लिए, असंवैधानिक तरकीब का इस्तेमाल किया।



भारत ने देख लिया।

INDIA ने रोक दिया।



जय संविधान। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2026

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added that the way the bill was structured made its passage impossible. She said the government had linked women’s reservation with delimitation, which prevented it from going through.

Behind the scenes, Opposition coordination also became more visible. Sources said that Rahul had reached out to Trinamool Congress leadership and spoken to Abhishek Banerjee. In parallel, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and thanked her for her role.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke with TMC MP Derek O’Brien and expressed appreciation for coordination in Parliament.

These interactions are being seen as part of an effort to tighten Opposition floor strategy.

BJP pushes back, calls it denial of women’s rights

The BJP strongly criticised the Opposition’s stand after the vote. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said it was “a very strange scene” in the Lok Sabha and accused parties, including the Congress, the TMC, the DMK and the Samajwadi Party, of blocking a bill meant to give 33% reservation to women.

He said that “rejecting the bill that would grant 33% reservation to women, celebrating it and raising victory cries over it is truly reprehensible and beyond imagination”.

He further said that women would not get their rightful reservation due to this decision and warned that the political consequences of this would be seen across elections.

Shah said, “I want to tell them that this insult to Nari Shakti will not stop here; it will travel far and wide. The Opposition will have to face the ‘wrath of women’ not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but at every level, in every election and at every place.”

आज लोकसभा में बहुत अजीब दृश्य दिखा।



नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम के लिए जरूरी संविधान संशोधन बिल को कांग्रेस, TMC, DMK और समाजवादी पार्टी ने पारित नहीं होने दिया। महिलाओं को 33% आरक्षण देने के बिल को गिरा देना, उसका उत्साह मनाना और जयनाद करना सचमुच निंदनीय और कल्पना से परे है।



अब… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 17, 2026

Union Minister JP Nadda also called the outcome “a black chapter” and said it is a setback to women’s aspirations.

'Coordinated stand, not rejection of quota'

Opposition leaders rejected the BJP’s charge that they opposed women’s reservation itself.

Kharge said the government was attempting to use women’s reservation as a cover while pushing delimitation-related changes. He said the INDIA bloc recognised this approach and acted together in Parliament.

मोदी-शाह ने देश की आधी आबादी को ढाल बनाकर Delimitation करने की कोशिश की और इस देश के लोकतंत्र, संविधान और Federalism को चोट पहुँचाने का कुत्सित प्रयास किया।



उनकी ये चालबाज़ी एकजुट विपक्ष — INDIA ने भाँप ली और संविधान संशोधन बिल गिर गया। हम सभी विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं का हृदय से… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 17, 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted, calling the outcome a setback for the government and describing it as a political defeat for the ruling side.

संसद में डिलिमिटेशन बिल फेल हुआ



मोदी जी के अहंकार की हार हुई



मोदी सरकार की उल्टी गिनती शुरू। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 17, 2026

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the bill was part of what he called a political strategy aimed at seat restructuring. He added that the Opposition had stopped it in Parliament.

What the numbers show

The vote followed a long debate stretching nearly a full day and night session in the Lok Sabha.

With 298 votes in favour and 230 against, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority needed for constitutional amendments. The required 2/3rds was 352. As a result, the government fell 54 votes short of the required majority. The speaker formally announced that the bill did not pass as it failed to meet the special majority requirement.

Women’s reservation and delimitation continue to dominate the political debate, with both government and Opposition preparing for a prolonged contest inside the House and outside.