Women Seen Sympathising With Pakistani Flag In India; Sparks Outrage Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amid the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir—which claimed 26 lives, including Karnataka resident Manjunath Rao—a video from Kalaburagi, Karnataka, has gone viral. The footage shows two burqa-clad Muslim women carefully removing Pakistani flags pasted on the streets, taking great care to ensure they are not damaged. Their actions, captured on camera, have sparked widespread outrage across the country.

These women expressed visible distress over the disrespect shown to the Pakistani flag and even pointed fingers in protest at those responsible. One of them, aware that the video was being recorded, defiantly said, "Take our photo," showing no fear of public reaction despite growing anti-Pakistan sentiment in the country.

In today's episode of DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analysed the viral video from Karnataka, in which a woman is seen sympathizing with the Pakistani flag.

The flags were initially placed by Hindu activists protesting the Pahalgam attack. However, Kalaburagi police detained the activists, citing the lack of official permission for the demonstration, later released them. This incident has raised questions about whether permission is needed to express anger against Pakistan in a public space.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, tensions erupted after a protest led by BJP MLA Balamukund Acharya. The protest, intended to honor victims of the Pahalgam attack, featured slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and symbolic burning of Pakistan's flag and posters. The situation escalated when some protesters placed anti-Pakistan posters near a mosque, leading to protests by hundreds of local Muslims and the eventual filing of an FIR against Acharya, accusing him of inciting religious sentiments—allegations he has denied.