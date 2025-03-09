Advertisement
DELHI CHIEF MINISTER REKHA GUPTA

'Women Should Not Live In Fear': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honored seven women and highlighted women's empowerment and progress alongside men.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2025, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Women Should Not Live In Fear': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Image: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday during the women’s bike rally event emphasized that women should not live in fear, as true victory lies beyond it.

"Before that, Delhi witnessed a major tragedy. Women should not live in fear, because victory lies beyond fear," she said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also honoured seven women, including social workers and Paralympians.

Speaking at an all-women bike rally on Sunday, the CM said the women bikers were a symbol of empowerment. "You have proved wrong those who say women cannot do certain things," she said.

The seven women honoured included Humaira Mushtaq, Jammu and Kashmir's first international car racer; Divya Kakran, an Arjuna award-winning wrestler; Sweety Mehta, a survivor of domestic violence who founded NGOs to support women facing similar struggles; Rekha Jindal, a dedicated advocate in the field of drug rehabilitation; Nalini Asthana, who has devoted herself to teaching computers to slum dwellers; Kanchan Lakhani, a para-athlete; and Neetu Chaudhary, a passionate social worker.

The bike rally took off from Connaught Place today around 11.

The Chief Minister also recalled riding a Kinetic scooter during her university years.

He emphasised that women in India are moving shoulder-to-shoulder with men and said, "In fact, in some areas, they are surpassing men. During the Delhi assembly elections, we witnessed that female voters were more than men."

(With PTI inputs)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK