Women Warriors Take Command At 14,000 Feet: India Deploys Female Troops Along China Border

New Delhi: In a historic move, India is deploying women warriors to lead strategic outposts along the China border. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is establishing 10 new border posts where command will be entrusted entirely to female officers. Two of these posts are already under construction, while the remaining eight will become operational in the near future.

Tasked with guarding India’s 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the ITBP operates in some of the most challenging and snowbound terrains in the world. Its existing outposts are located at extreme altitudes ranging from 9,000 to 14,000 feet.

During the ITBP’s 64th Raising Day parade in Jammu, Director General Praveen Kumar highlighted the initiative, stating, “To enhance the role of women in frontline defense, the ITBP is in the process of establishing two new all-women outposts, one in Lukung, Ladakh, and another in Thangi, Himachal Pradesh. Eventually, eight more such outposts will be operational along the border.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This development is part of ITBP’s ambitious forward deployment plan, which was accelerated after the 2020 border clashes in Ladakh. Since then, the paramilitary force has added 215 new forward posts in India’s northern and eastern sectors, strengthening surveillance and operational readiness.

Kumar said, “Under the forward deployment plan, the number of outposts along the forward lines has increased from 180 to 215. The establishment of seven new battalions and a sector headquarters has further enhanced our reach and monitoring capabilities in these critical areas.”

The new all-women outposts indicate at a change in India’s border defense strategy, reflecting both the expanding role of female officers and the commitment to maintaining constant vigilance in some of the harshest terrains on earth. These women warriors will be stationed at altitudes reaching 14,000 feet, commanding multiple posts and ensuring that India’s border integrity remains uncompromised.