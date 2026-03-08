Women's Day: PM Modi gifts Bharat Ki Beti a cancer-free future - a lifesaving shield against cervical cancer

By Ramakant Chaudhary

The PM Modi-led Swasth Nari Mission-benefiting crores of people across India and vividly underlining the pivotal role of women's health in building stronger families and a healthier nation-has set the stage for the ruling establishment at the Centre to roll out an HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination programme for girls aged 14 and above.This nationwide campaign, recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modifrom Rajasthan's Ajmer, is deemed as a decisive war against cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women and a major public health crisis, especially in rural India.As International Women's Day 2026, with its theme "Give To Gain", is being celebrated today, the HPV vaccination driveshome a powerful message: creating a supportive environment for women rooted in equality will not only dismantle structural barriers but also boost the morale of girls, affirming their entitlement to lead a decent, healthy life in a society that has long been overshadowed by male patriarchy.

Higher casualties in backwaters than cities

Cervical cancer is globally the fourth most common cancer in women, but in India the situation is far more precarious, as this dreaded disease ranks as the second most common cancer debilitating the socio-economic orientation of a nation all set to leapfrog towards Viksit Bharat. According to the GLOBOCAN 2022/2023 report, India reports over 123,000 new cases and around 77,000-79,000 deaths annually, accounting for approximately 25 percent of global cervical cancer deaths.Women in the lower-middle socio-economic strata are especially vulnerable, with the Northeast region-including Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland-recording significantly high cases. Diagnosis often occurs at a later stage in rural and remote areas, and treatment for advanced cancer is expensive, leading to higher casualties in the backwaters compared to cities.

Healthcare infrastructure in rural areas is creaking, and primary health centres frequently lack proper diagnostic tools such as HPV testing and other essential screening facilities. In rural settings, early marriage, low sexual health awareness, and limited access to proper screening and vaccination further compound the problem.Cervical cancer cases, as health experts and the WHO opine, are primarily caused by oncogenic types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. According to the World Health Organization, almost all sexually active people get infected with HPV during his lifetime without showing any symptoms, as the immune system often clears the virus naturally.

Public awareness, strengthening the healthcare system, and proper vaccination are key to the prevention and control of cervical cancer. HPV vaccination for girls aged 14 years and above, combined with cervical screening starting from the age of 30, can effectively prevent infection and ensure timely treatment to halt progression to the dreaded disease.The WHO recommends that women undergo high-performance cervical cancer screening tests every 5-10 years starting at age 30. Health experts caution that women should consult a doctor if they experience persistent pelvic pain, vaginal discomfort, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, or unusual bleeding after sexual intercourse, between periods, or after menopause.Cervical cancer can be cured if it is diagnosed and treated at an early stage, so there is no need to panic.

Preventable by vaccine - the sole cancer

Every 8 minutes, one woman dies from cervical cancer in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research report. The silver lining is that this is the only cancer which can be cured by vaccination. Advancing the vision of "Swastha Nari" and safeguarding the future health of India's daughters by boosting the preventive healthcare system, the Modi government has launched a nationwide vaccination drive for 14-year-old and above girls. The programme will aim at around 1.15 crore girls across India. The vaccination, free of cost at designated government healthcare centers, will be conducted in mission mode for three months, and thereafter it will be continued on routine immunization days.

The HPV vaccination is an extensively studied and globally accepted drive, with around 500 million doses being administered worldwide since 2006 and demonstrating 93-100 percent effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer. With the launch, India has now joined the club of 160 countries that have introduced HPV vaccination into their immunization mission.The nationwide vaccination drive underpins the vision of Healthy Woman, Empowered Family and a Viksit Bharat (by 2047). In the run-up to Women's Day, this delivery-oriented governance underlines its national mission of Nari Shakti, which shapes the destiny of India - from becoming a proud part of Anganwadi Workers to the scientific excellence of Chandrayaan-3. Let us join hands to make a healthier, cancer-free future for "Bharat Ki Beti."

(Ramakant Chaudhary is senior journalist and communication strategist. He has been in various editorial roles with leading media organisation and has worked for quality rural education and national child safety campaign. The views expressed in the article are those of the author.)