Women's power at core of India's progress and global identity: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that women’s power lies at the core of India’s progress, development, and global recognition.

"Women’s power lies at the core of India’s progress, development, and global recognition," CM Gupta said.

She added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, women in India have moved beyond the phase of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” to an era of “Beti Badhao.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Today, women in India have established a distinct identity. There was a time when the existence of daughters was under threat, but under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the country has moved beyond “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" to the era of Beti Badhao," she said.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that every scheme introduced by Prime Minister Modi places women’s dignity and safety at its center.

"Every scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi places women’s dignity and safety at its center. Initiatives like toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, smoke-free kitchens through the Ujjwala Yojana, and financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts have been milestones in ensuring women’s dignity," she said.

She further noted that under his leadership, women are not only excelling in education but are also playing an active role in defending the country.

"Today, daughters are not only excelling in education and nutrition but are also defending the country by flying fighter jets in the armed forces," she said.

Chief Minister Gupta also said that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will pave the way for empowered leadership for nearly 70 crore women across the nation.

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is the foundation of women-led development. This Adhiniyam will pave the way for empowered leadership for nearly 70 crore women in the country," she said.