Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038519https://zeenews.india.com/india/womens-quota-bill-defeated-in-lok-sabha-278-ayes-211-noes-3038519.html
NewsIndiaWomen's quota bill defeated in Lok Sabha: 278 ayes, 211 noes
WOMEN'S RESERVATION BILL

Women's quota bill defeated in Lok Sabha: 278 ayes, 211 noes

Women's Reservation Bill: Women's quota bill defeated in Lok Sabha. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill got 278 ayes and 211 noes; 489 voted in the Lower House of the Parliament.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Women's quota bill defeated in Lok Sabha: 278 ayes, 211 noesPhoto Credit: IANS

Women's Reservation Bill: The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill got 278 ayes and 211 noes; 489 voted in the Lok Sabha. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(this is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Strait of Hormuz blockade
Strait of Hormuz 'completely open': Iran signals major relief amid ceasefire
CSK
CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad
amit shah in parliament
'Those opposing it...': Amit Shah in LS launches scathing attack on Opposition
D4vd
D4vd arrested in teen death case: Singer held without bail
first train in india
In pics: First train in India – 173 years of rail journey with 400 passengers
Gold
Govt allows 15 major banks to import gold, silver up to March 2029
Akshaya Tritiya 2026
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: What to buy and avoid on this auspicious day
Jammu and Kashmir weather
J-K weather update: Fresh snowfall in hills, rainfall in… | Check full report
Matka king
Matka King X Review: Netizens praise Vijay Varma’s performance
India’s saree industry with large-scale
Why Surat is home to India’s most trusted saree manufacturers