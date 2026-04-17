Women's quota bill defeated in Lok Sabha: 278 ayes, 211 noes
Women's Reservation Bill: Women's quota bill defeated in Lok Sabha. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill got 278 ayes and 211 noes; 489 voted in the Lower House of the Parliament.
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Women's Reservation Bill: The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill got 278 ayes and 211 noes; 489 voted in the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House."
Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill gets 278 ayes and 211 noes; 489 voted in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/eMdZ4LKTyo — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026
(this is a developing story)
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