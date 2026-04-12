Women's Reservation Bill: Congress demands discussion; BJP issues whip ahead of special parliament session

As the center calls for a three-day special session of the Parliament, from April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, Congress has demanded an all-party meeting for discussions, while the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, directing them to remain present in the House from April 16 to 18, on Sunday.

Congress National President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an all-party meeting before proceeding.

He criticized the session's timing amid state elections ending April 29, alleging a lack of opposition consultation and unclear details on delimitation.

In his special letter, Kharge wrote, "I have just received your letter on the special session of Parliament for a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from the 16th of April...This special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence and your government is seeking our cooperation again without revealing any details on the delimitation going to be done. You will appreciate that without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law."

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He disputed government claims of prior dialogue, "You mention in your letter that your government has engaged in dialogue with political parties regarding this. However, I am pained to point out that this goes against the truth since all the Opposition parties have been urging the Government to call an All-Party meeting after the current round of elections is over on April 29th 2026 to discuss the Constitution amendments being contemplated. The calling of a special sitting during the ongoing state elections only reinforces our belief that your government is hurrying the implementation of the bill to gain political mileage rather than truly empower women."

In his letter Kharge suggested "If the special sitting is meant to 'strengthen our democracy' and 'moving forward together, taking everyone along' as you write in the letter, then I would suggest that the government convene an All-Party meeting any time after April 29th to discuss the delimitation issue which is being linked to the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023."

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members for April 16 to 18, 2026, mandating full attendance with no leaves granted.

The letter states, "A Three-Line Whip is being issued to all BJP Members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Thursday to Saturday, 16th to 18th April 2026. All Hon'ble Union Ministers and Members are requested to remain present in the House throughout all three above-mentioned dates. Presence in the House is mandatory. No leave will be granted. Members are requested to strictly comply with the Whip and ensure their uninterrupted attendance in the House. Your cooperation is highly appreciated."

The special parliament session addresses two major amendments tied to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which links women's reservation to a new census and delimitation. Due to delays, the government plans to use the 2011 census data instead.

While Congress demands an all-party meeting, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale praised the Women's Reservation Bill as a "revolutionary decision" by the central government, saying it would deliver greater political representation and justice for women nationwide.

He also noted the benefits for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women, saying, "Women from SC and ST communities will also have one-third reservation within the 273 seats. This bill will give women more power and provide them with social, economic, and political justice." Invoking B.R Ambedkar, he added: "Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted justice for women of all castes and religions. My party fully supports this bill."



(with ANI inputs)

