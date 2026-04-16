Women's Reservation Bill: PM Modi tears into Oppn in LS, says 'women have not forgiven...'
PM Narendra Modi, during an address in Lok Sabha on Thursday, warned that those who have opposed granting rights to women have historically faced electoral consequences.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha during the special three-day session on women’s reservation and delimitation and delivered a sharp political message, warning that those who have opposed granting rights to women have historically faced electoral consequences.
Citing past trends, PM Modi asserted that women voters do not 'forgive' such opposition.
"Ever since the discussion on women's reservation took place in our country, and every time elections have come around thereafter, whoever has opposed this right being granted to women, women have not forgiven them," he stated.
In the 2024 elections, this did not happen, and it did not happen because everyone passed it unanimously then, so the issue itself did not remain," the Prime Minister also said.
(this is a developing story)
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