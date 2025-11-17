Wonder For BJP But Blunder For RJD: Why Tejashwi’s ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ Promise Failed

Bihar Election Result 2025: Before voting began in Bihar, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav heavily promoted the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’, promising financial assistance to women. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hoped that this direct-benefit model would replicate the success of similar welfare schemes in other states, where women-centric initiatives had helped ruling governments strengthen their voter base.

However, despite the aggressive campaign, RJD failed to convert the scheme into votes. Election results indicate that women voters — a decisive bloc in Bihar — did not shift toward the Mahagathbandhan as the party had expected. The Ladali Behan scheme, which worked wonders for the NDA in states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, failed to yield similar momentum for the RJD in Bihar.

In its manifesto, the Mahagathbandhan had promised that under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, if elected, women would receive Rs. 2,500 per month starting from December 1. Additionally, for the next five years, women would have been provided Rs. 30,000 annually.

One of the biggest reasons for this was the NDA’s Jeevika Didi outreach. Unlike RJD’s promise-based announcement, the NDA introduced a Rs. 10,000 cash assistance package shortly before the elections. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directly transferred the amount into beneficiaries’ accounts under the Mukhiyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through DBT. This timely, tangible support immediately boosted goodwill among rural and low-income women.

The cash disbursal reached beneficiaries just weeks before voting, keeping the scheme fresh in their minds as they headed to the polling booths.

For Tejashwi Yadav, credibility also became a challenge. While RJD presented a new women-centric initiative, the JD(U)-led government had already built long-term trust among women through years of welfare programs, self-help group support, and livelihood schemes.

Timing played a critical role as well. The NDA ensured last-mile execution during the peak of the campaign, while RJD struggled to create the same level of confidence or visibility for its promise.

Ultimately, RJD's big financial promise may have failed to resonate with women voters — marking an important lesson for the party as it reassesses its welfare strategy ahead of future elections.

For RJD, this could highlight the importance of long-term engagement, robust delivery systems, and trust-building. Going forward, the party will need to rethink its approach to women-centric welfare if it hopes to regain ground in Bihar’s evolving political landscape.