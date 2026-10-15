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'Won't accept lame excuses': SC raps poll body over missing 2023 Sringeri poll footage

The Supreme Court warned the Election Commission of India that it could draw an adverse inference against the poll body for failing to trace the 2023 Sringeri vote-counting footage in a dispute over the Karnataka Assembly seat.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 07:06 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 07:06 AM IST
'Won't accept lame excuses': SC raps poll body over missing 2023 Sringeri poll footage
Image Credit: ANI

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'Won't accept lame excuses': SC raps poll body over missing 2023 Sringeri poll footage
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