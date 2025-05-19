Operation Sindoor: The Embassy of India in Portugal, in a post on the social media platform X, stated that India will not be shaken by "desperate provocations" after protests organised by Pakistan near the Embassy's Chancery building.

In the post, the Embassy said, "Embassy of India responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near our Chancery building."

The Embassy also issued a strong response stating, "India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken."

"We thank the Government of Portugal and It’s police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the Embassy," the post continued.

The Embassy also shared multiple pictures of the building with the Operation Sindoor banner displayed outside.

The banner read, 'Operation Sindoor Is Not Yet Over'.

Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal

responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near our Chancery building. We thank the Government of Portugal and It’s police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the… pic.twitter.com/63s951jH1R — India in Portugal (@IndiainPortugal) May 18, 2025

India-Pakistan Tensions

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen. India did not sit back, but announced a series of diplomatic and punitive measures against Pakistan.

The measures that New Delhi announced included- suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, banning ships bearing Pakistani flags from Indian ports, and several more.

Following this, the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Ministry of Defence's statement had clarified that India's response was focused, measured, and non-escalatory. After this, Pakistan launched a swarm of drones and missile attacks on Indian territory, and India responded to these attacks.

After days of conflict between the two nations, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart, and both sides reached a ceasefire deal applicable on land, sea, and air.