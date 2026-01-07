Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never ally with the Congress or the AIMIM, warning that such tie-ups are unacceptable and will invite strict disciplinary action.

His remarks came after reports of local BJP leaders entering post-poll alliances with the Congress and AIMIM in civic bodies in Ambernath and Akot without party approval.

"The BJP can never form an alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM. Such alliances are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," HT quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Fadnavis said that any unauthorized alliance with the Congress or AIMIM would be a serious violation of party discipline and strict action would be taken against those involved.

"If any local BJP leaders have entered into alliances with these parties (AIMIM, Congress) without approval, it is a serious breach of party discipline and strict action will be taken," HT quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Local Post-Poll Tie-Ups In Ambernath And Akot Trigger Party Row

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP forged post-election alliances with the Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP under the banner of the ‘Ambernath Vikas Aghadi’ to take control of the Ambernath Municipal Council, pushing aside ally Shiv Sena. In a similar move, the BJP also partnered with the AIMIM to form the municipal leadership in Akot town of Maharashtra’s Akola district.

The BJP’s alliance with the AIMIM in Akot has drawn sharp criticism, especially against the backdrop of the party’s aggressive “Batenge Toh Katenge” campaign during the Assembly elections. Critics have flagged the apparent inconsistency between the slogan and the decision to partner with the AIMIM.

A comparable exercise in political calculation played out in Ambernath in the Thane district. There, the BJP struck a post-poll understanding with the Congress to take charge of the municipal council, dealing a blow to its state-level ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

In the 60-member Ambernath Municipal Council, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, followed by the BJP with 14 and the Congress with 12. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured four seats, while three went to independents. The BJP stitched together a majority of 32 by joining hands with the Congress, the NCP and two independents, enabling it to clinch the council president’s post. The Shiv Sena, even after securing the backing of one independent, was left short with 28 members.

The developments stand in contrast to the BJP’s national call for a “Congress-mukt Bharat,” with its local leadership relying on Congress support to stay in power, a move that has reportedly caused unease within the MahaYuti alliance.

(With Agencies' Inputs)