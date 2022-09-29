Won't contest Congress presidential polls, apologised to Sonia Gandhi: Ashok Gehlot amid Rajasthan political crisis

New Delhi: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday (September 29, 2022) said that he will not contest the Congress president's election. The development comes after Gehlot held a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi today amid Rajasthan political crisis. A massive internal conflict erupted in Rajasthan Congress over the Congress president election and appointment of his successor in the state.

After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to her for the developments on Sunday when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party legislators.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi & requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (Rajasthan Political Crisis), I've decided not to contest the elections," said Genlot.

"I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her," said CM Ashok Gehlot after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of affairs in the state. “Have always been a disciplined soldier of the Congress," the Rajasthan CM said.