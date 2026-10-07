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‘Won't leave streets until Gyanesh Kumar resigns’: CJP's Saurav Das files October 10 protest proposal

He said the Delhi Police acknowledged the formal notification and that they had also submitted an undertaking and completed the required formalities.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
‘Won't leave streets until Gyanesh Kumar resigns’: CJP's Saurav Das files October 10 protest proposal
Image Credit: ANI

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