'Word Is Not Power Unless...': Siddaramaiah Responds To DKS Cryptic Message

In the midst of the tussle for Karnataka’s top post, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a pointed jab at his deputy DK Shivakumar’s earlier message, saying, "A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people."

Siddaramaiah's response came after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar earlier in a post on X, where he said, “Word Power is World Power. The biggest force in the world was to keep one’s word."

The comment was widely taken as a reference to a power pact reportedly finalised in May 2023, signalling Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command to follow the agreement.

“Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power. Those standing at the back don’t know the value of the chair. What value and significance the chair holds," Shivakumar added in the post.

Responding to Shivakumar's cryptic message, CM Siddaramaiah said that "The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years. The Congress party, including me, is walking the talk for our people with compassion, consistency, and courage."

CM Siddaramaiah also pointed out that his government has delivered on most of its commitments. He noted that during his first term (2013–18), 157 of the 165 promises were completed, which was over 95%. In the current term, more than 243 of the 593 promises have already been met, and he assured that the rest will be fulfilled with sincerity and care.

A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people. Proud to declare that the Shakti scheme has delivered over 600 crore free trips to the women of our state. From the very first month of forming the government, we transformed our guarantees into action; not in… pic.twitter.com/lke1J7MnbD — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 27, 2025

The tension between D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah comes from an alleged verbal agreement that they would share the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years each. Siddaramaiah has already completed his 2.5-year term, and now Shivakumar’s supporters are increasing pressure on the Congress to honour the arrangement.

The Congress leadership has faced similar challenges earlier in states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Many believe Shivakumar will keep pushing for a leadership change, but the party high command is unlikely to replace him as long as Siddaramaiah is unwilling to step down.