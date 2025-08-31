Advertisement
India
XI JINPING

'Work Together To Bring Multipolar World': Xi Jinping To PM Modi

During his meeting with PM Modi at the SCO Summit, President Xi Jinping urged India–China cooperation, stressing strategic, long-term engagement to uphold multilateralism, advance a multipolar world, and promote regional and global peace.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, underlined the importance of strengthening India–China relations at a time of global uncertainty. He described the current international situation as “fluid and chaotic,” highlighting that both countries need to work together to bring a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations.

He said, "... The world today is swept by once-in-a-century transformations. The international situation is both fluid and chaotic... This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective.

 

"We must also step up to our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, and to make our true contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," he added.

(Also Read: 'Mutual Trust, Respect, Sensitivity': In Meeting With Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi Calls For Stronger India-China Ties)

On August 31, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will begin at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin. The inaugural day will feature a welcoming ceremony, a group photo session, followed by a leaders’ reception and concert. The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US' 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

