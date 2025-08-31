'Work Together To Bring Multipolar World': Xi Jinping To PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, underlined the importance of strengthening India–China relations at a time of global uncertainty. He described the current international situation as “fluid and chaotic,” highlighting that both countries need to work together to bring a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations.

He said, "... The world today is swept by once-in-a-century transformations. The international situation is both fluid and chaotic... This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective.

During a meeting with PM Modi, Chinese President also stressed that both country need to work togather to bring multipolar world and more democracy in international relations.

"We must also step up to our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, and to make our true contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," he added.

On August 31, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will begin at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin. The inaugural day will feature a welcoming ceremony, a group photo session, followed by a leaders’ reception and concert. The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US' 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.