'Work Towards Inclusion Of Women In Workforce': PM Modi At NITI Aayog Meeting

NITI Aayog Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The PM emphasised that work must be done for the inclusion of women in the workforce.

In a post on the social media platform X, the NITI Aayog quoted the Prime Minister as saying, "We must work towards inclusion of women in our work force. We must make laws, policies so that they can be respectfully integrated in the workforce."

In a post on X, the NITI Aayog on Friday posted, "The meeting provides a platform for the Centre and States/UTs to deliberate on measures to advance the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and build consensus on how States can be the building blocks for making India a developed nation. Additionally, measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated in the meeting."

The meet's theme was reportedly ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047.’