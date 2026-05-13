Working on safe passage of more Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian minister

NEW DELHI: Terming India as a "friendly country", Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, on Wednesday said that Tehran and New Delhi continue to work on allowing safe passage to more India-linked vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

"For India, a friendly country, we have allowed 11 vessels. We are working to allow some more vessels. This is not the case for any other country and not all vessels will be allowed. We welcome India's help," Gharibabadi said during an interaction with a select group of journalists in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 11 Indian ships have passed through Hormuz so far while 13 still remain stuck in the Persian Gulf, awaiting further clearance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The visiting Iranian minister, who has played a significant role in the ongoing negotiations with the United States, mentioned that as per the fresh set of rules for vessels seeking to transit the strategic waterway, Iranian authorities have planned to impose specific charges for ships crossing the Strait which will be decided according to several standards.

However, he made it clear that for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz completely, the United States will have to remove its blockade, return the country's frozen assets and express readiness to engage in extensive negotiations on all issues, including the nuclear programme.

Gharibabadi stated that the recent Iran-US talks focused on three key areas, including Tehran's commitment to non-development of nuclear weapons, handling of its existing stockpile, and the question of enrichment.

Washington has maintained that Iran is alarmingly close to producing weapons-grade uranium, having already enriched it to 60 per cent. "Iran was ready to discuss all issues, but this needs negotiation. The US refuses negotiations. The US only wants their terms," Gharibabadi told reporters in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, held a meeting with Gharibabadi and the visiting Iranian delegation with discussions focussed on bilateral and regional issues, including recent regional developments.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George received Dr. Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran. Discussions focused on bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments," MEA posted on X after the meeting.