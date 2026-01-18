India prepares for its biggest-ever presence at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, the Alpine resort town, where global elites gather January 19-23, 2026, to foster the theme "a spirit of dialogue" in a fractured world rocked by Trump's tariffs and endless wars.

This year's World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting structures its agenda around five core global challenges, demanding public-private partnerships and stakeholder cooperation for breakthroughs. Growth, resilience, and innovation cut across all discussions, shaping how leaders navigate current complexities and seize future opportunities.

Among the global participants, U.S. President Donald Trump will lead the largest U.S. delegation ever; others include Germany's Friedrich Merz, Canada's Mark Carney, China's He Lifeng, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Syria's Ahmad Al-Sharaa, and Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto.

While from India, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi, and K. Rammohan Naidu along with six Chief Ministers and 100+ CEOs, will take part.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Indian leaders are expected to attend several panel discusions, including "Can India Become the Third Largest Economy?", spotlighting New Delhi's multipolar ascent amid Trump's tariffs and UN fade. India's corporate titans are gathering in Davos to showcase India’s economic firepower amid global turbulence.

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Tata's N. Chandrasekaran, alongside Bajaj Group's Sanjiv Bajaj, Jubilant Bhartia's Hari S. Bhartia, TVS Motor's Sudarshan Venu, and Mahindra's Anish Shah. The lineup intensifies with Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry, Godrej's Nadir Godrej, JSW's Sajjan Jindal, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Bharti's Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys stalwarts Nandan Nilekani and CEO Salil Parekh, Wipro's Rishad Premji, Essar's Prashant Ruia, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and ReNew's Sumant Sinha, positioning India as the multipolar magnet for "China+1" investments dodging Trump's tariffs.

According to Economic Times, ten Indian states showcase "investment-ready" projects at the India Pavilion, targeting $50B+ "China+1" FDI in AI, EVs, green energy, and infrastructure, dodging the Sanctioning Russia Act's 500% threats on Russian oil buyers. CEOs like Mukesh Ambani and N. Chandrasekaran seal partnerships with 850 global execs.

Meanwhile, other global participants in the Davos summit include UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB President Christine Lagarde, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

India’s performance at Davos 2025 secured over ₹20 lakh crore in investment pledges. Maharashtra grabbed ₹15.7 lakh crore for 1.6 million jobs, while Telangana got ₹1.79 lakh crore for data centers, green energy, and tech, creating 50,000 jobs, according to Economic Times.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pushed AI, skills training, and manufacturing. This "Team India" effort across party lines is setting up big wins at Davos 2026 despite Trump's tariffs and PM Modi's UN irrelevance critique.







Also Read: PM Modi Throws Down Gauntlet To Mamata Banerjee From Singur, Says, 'End Mahajungle Raj'

