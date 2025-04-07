World Health Day: Highlighting the importance of healthy well-being on the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that health is the “ultimate fortune and wealth.” On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the central government for its handling of India's healthcare sector.

In a post on social media, the Prime Minister expressed commitment to building a healthier world on World Health Day and said that the central government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being.

"On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our Government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society!" PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Kharge claimed that the ruling saffron party had "sent the country's health system to the ICU," citing alarming statistics highlighting the increasing financial burden on citizens. Kharge alleged that the Centre failed to prioritize healthcare, stating, "Dawai, ilaj par mehangai ki Bhajpai goli."

The senior Congress leader accused the ruling party of threatening the nation's health infrastructure, citing skyrocketing medical inflation, rising healthcare costs, and insufficient government expenditures. Sharing a video, the Prime Minister flagged the issue of obesity and urged people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent.

PM Modi quoted, 'Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam.' The Prime Minister addressed the rising concern of lifestyle diseases, particularly obesity, which has become a significant health threat, and referred to a recent report predicting that by 2050, over 440 million Indians will suffer from obesity.

"Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam, means, Aarogya hi param bhagya, param dhan hai (Health is the ultimate fortune, the ultimate wealth). Better health is the way to the creation of a better future. Today, our changing lifestyle is challenging for our health. Recently, there was a report on obesity which states that more than 44 crores will suffer from obesity in 2050. These numbers are scary. We have to work on that from now onwards. We have to cut in our cooking oil consumption. This would be a huge step in cutting obesity. We have to make exercise a part of our lives. Keeping yourself fit will be a huge contribution to Vikshit Bharat," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Kharge took to X and launched a scathing attack on the central government over the situation of country's healthcare system. Punching holes into the country’s health infrastructure, the Congress chief highlighted the impact of rising inflation on treatment costs. He pointed to a persistent medical inflation rate of 14 per cent annually over the past five years, which has led to a significant increase in prices of medicines.

"900 essential medicines saw price hikes as of April this year, further exacerbating the affordability crisis. A report by Niti Aayog revealed that 10 crore Indians are pushed to the brink of poverty annually due to expensive medical treatments," he claimed on X. The Congress leader also highlighted the imposition of GST on several healthcare essentials and how it is adding burden on common people.

"Common people are burdened with an 18 per cent GST on health and life insurance premiums, while medical-grade oxygen, bandages, surgical items, hospital wheelchairs, and sanitary napkins in hospitals are all taxed at varying rates, from 12 per cent to 18 per cent," he stated.

Kharge stressed that the rising costs were reflected in hospital bills, which saw an 11.3 per cent increase over the past year, and pointed to specific treatments, such as angioplasty, whose costs have doubled, and kidney transplants, which have tripled.

The Congress President also attacked the government's budget allocation for healthcare, which he claimed has dwindled over the years. He noted that, according to the National Health Policy 2017, the government was supposed to spend 2.5 percent of GDP on health, but it has instead allocated just 1.84 percent. "Moreover, the health budget has seen a 42 per cent reduction over the last five years compared to the total central budget expenditure," he said.

On World Health Day 2025, with WHO's theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures," India continues to strengthen its healthcare systems through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission, marking significant progress in improving maternal and child health, expanding digital healthcare access, and enhancing public health infrastructure.

World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, underscores the importance of global health and calls for collective action to address pressing health challenges. Started by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1950, it unites governments, institutions, and communities in addressing critical health priorities each year.