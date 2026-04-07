‘World in crises, India is carving its own path’: Famous American economists become fan of Jaishankar’s these 3 strategies

New Delhi: Renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs has made waves with his analysis of India’s potential role in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. In a recent interview, he suggested that India could act as a mediator with an aim to bring back stability in the region.

He emphasised India’s population and civilisational depth, stating that the country is four times larger than the United States in population and much older in cultural heritage. He argued that New Delhi is uniquely positioned to confront what he described as American overreach and to assert its own voice on the international stage. He suggested that India should not act alone but work collectively with other BRICS members, including Russia, China and Brazil, to counter misconceptions and assert influence through multilateral cooperation.

The economist highlighted that India’s present chairmanship of BRICS offers an opportunity to promote global stability. He added that BRICS represents half of the world’s population, a substantial share of international GDP, and includes many major countries. He argued that the country could leverage this platform to advance international law, support international cooperation and counter unilateral threats.

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Sachs also said that engagement with US President Donald Trump personally is often fraught, making multilateral collaboration with trusted partners a preferable strategy. According to him, viewing India, China and Russia as cooperative allies within BRICS strengthens their collective ability to tackle international crises.

Steve Hanke praises India’s strategic diplomacy

Another prominent American economist Steve Hanke praised Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for his methodical and strategic approach and highlighted his focus on careful planning rather than reactive noise, especially during the dual challenges of the ongoing Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine wars.

During his address at IIM Raipur’s 15th annual convocation, Jaishankar highlighted India’s resilience in facing both domestic and international pressures. He stressed that nations must now prioritise “hedging, de-risking and diversification” to protect themselves in a rapidly changing global environment.

Hanke shared a post on X showing a chaotic world filled with military actions, economic sanctions and global uncertainty. In contrast, Jaishankar appeared calm and focussed, looking ahead with a clear strategy. In the visual, Jaishankar is shown climbing a staircase labelled “Diversify”, “De-risk” and “Hedge”, symbolising India’s strategy of rising above turbulence across the world to carve a stable path.

India’s long-term strategy during changing international power

Jaishankar has repeatedly highlighted that the global order is undergoing structural changes, with relative power changing among nations. While many societies struggle to adjust, India has managed these transitions with a combination of foresight, optimism and resilience.

He pointed out that India’s society retains a sense of hope and adaptability often lacking elsewhere, and the country has managed through recent shocks while solidifying its position among the world’s top five economies.

Experts see these moves as an indication that India is not merely reacting to crises but actively crafting its long-term global strategy. The combination of BRICS leadership, diplomatic mediation in war zones and domestic economic resilience positions India uniquely on the world stage. Analysts believe that New Delhi’s approach could redefine the balance of influence in a multipolar world and allow it to assert leadership without direct confrontation.

India’s unique role in a turbulent world

The world today faces unprecedented uncertainty, with wars, sanctions and international supply chain disruptions testing every major economy. As outlined by its foreign minister and recognised by economists like Sachs and Hanke, India’s approach emphasises strategic foresight, coalition-building and measured diplomacy.

By leveraging its BRICS chairmanship and balancing relations with major powers, the country is setting a course that could position it as a stabilising force in a turbulent international environment.