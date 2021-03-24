हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

World is adopting education model of Arvind Kejriwal government, says AAP

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has built a revolutionary education model.

World is adopting education model of Arvind Kejriwal government, says AAP
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has built a revolutionary education model. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s vision of ‘quality education to all’ has created a lot of buzz across the globe. 

The entire world appears to be adopting the Kejriwal government’s education model. To further amplify their work, the Delhi government will now set up an international cell for knowledge sharing.

16 lakh students participating in the happiness class

Good and well-maintained school buildings, a positive teaching environment, and extraordinary results -- the Delhi government will now take several important steps to ensure quality education. The Kejriwal government has introduced a daily happiness class for children from Nursery to Class VIII, which has helped children identify the feelings of happiness within themselves in a scientific manner.

In the happiness class, 16 lakh children begin their sessions daily with five-minute mindfulness meditation. Meditating on a daily basis for such a large number of students is in itself a unique experiment. In view of the growing international interest in the happiness programme, it is also proposed to set up an international cell for knowledge sharing.

Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum shows a new path to Delhi govt school students

On similar lines, the ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset’ syllabus has been introduced for students from standards 9 to 12, to develop important skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, risk-taking and self-management. Under the Entrepreneurship Program this year, the Delhi government will provide seed money of Rs 2,000 per student of standard 11th and 12th, as a reward for displaying their entrepreneurial skills.

Students will further be provided opportunities to formulate business ideas by themselves, or in small groups, and present these ideas to their respective classes and teachers. 

The business idea selected by the school will be presented to a panel of entrepreneurs created separately for each school. 

Successful ideas shall later be placed before the entire city of Delhi through an exhibition and the best ideas along with their corresponding business models will be further rewarded.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalDelhi govtDelhi govt schools
Next
Story

Facing two years jail, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi HC in AIIMS assault case

Must Watch

PT3M50S

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: PM Modi sarcastically calls Didi o Didi