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  • /'World is not fooled by orchestrated spectacles': India lambasts Pakistan over 'Youm-e-Istehsal', bloodshed in PoJK

'World is not fooled by orchestrated spectacles': India lambasts Pakistan over 'Youm-e-Istehsal', bloodshed in PoJK

MEA spokesperson mentioned that Pakistan's desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods are intended solely to deflect international attention from its own dismal human rights record and its status as the global epicentre of terrorism. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
'World is not fooled by orchestrated spectacles': India lambasts Pakistan over 'Youm-e-Istehsal', bloodshed in PoJK
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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