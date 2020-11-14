World knows that India will not compromise at all on its national interest: PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan, China

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 14, 2020) hit out at Pakistan and China and said that the world today knows that India will not compromise at all on its national interest. The warning comes a day after Pakistani troops' unsuccessful attempt to destroy the Uri sector in Baramulla district.

PM Modi while addressing the armed forces at the Indian border post of Longewala on the occasion of Diwali said, "Today, the world knows that this country will not compromise at all on its national interest. This status of India is due to its valour and capabilities."

PM Modi added that India is able to forcefully hold forth on the international fora because of the security provided by the armed forces and said that India’s military power has enhanced its negotiating power.

"Today India hits the purveyors of terrorism in their home," said PM Modi following Indian Army's retaliatory firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday that reportedly killed eight Pakistani soldiers and injured 12 others besides causing extensive damage to its infrastructure.

The Prime Minister emphasized that only that nation is secure which has the capability to face the attackers and intruders. He said irrespective of advances in international cooperation and changes in equations, we simply can't afford to forget that vigilance is the key to security, alertness is the basis of happiness, and strength is the confidence of victory.

Prime Minister Modi declared that India's policy is very clear that today’s India believes in understanding and explaining; however, if there is an attempt to test us, the response will be equally fierce.

He also recalled the glorious battle of Longewala and said the battle will always be remembered in the annals of strategic planning and military valour. He said this was the time when the ugly face of Pakistan was exposed as its army was terrorizing innocent citizens of Bangladesh and committing atrocities on daughters and sisters.

"Pakistan opened the front on the western border to divert the global attention but our forces gave them a befitting reply," stated PM Modi.

जब भी सैन्य कुशलता के इतिहास के बारे में लिखा-पढ़ा जाएगा, तो बैटल ऑफ लोंगेवाला को जरूर याद किया जाएगा। यहां की पोस्ट पर आपके साथियों ने शौर्य की एक ऐसी गाथा लिख दी है, जो आज भी हर भारतीय के दिल को जोश से भर देती है। pic.twitter.com/560CV1UZH2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

He also attacked China and said that India has come out as a forceful voice against the ideology of expansionism and that the entire world is troubled by the forces of expansionism which is a mental perversion reflective of 18th-century thinking.

आज पूरा विश्व विस्तारवादी ताकतों से परेशान है। विस्तारवाद एक तरह से मानसिक विकृति है और 18वीं सदी की सोच को दर्शाता है। इस सोच के खिलाफ भारत प्रखर आवाज बन रहा है। pic.twitter.com/k2fqGbat4U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

Prime Minister Modi, continuing his tradition of spending Diwali with the armed forces, also interacted with the soldiers and expressed that his Diwali is complete only when he is with the soldiers whether in the snow-clad mountains or in the desert.

He also greeted the brave mothers and sisters and paid tribute to their sacrifice.

जब मैं 2014 में दिवाली पर सियाचिन गया था, तो कुछ लोग चौंक गए थे। दिवाली पर अपनों के बीच ही तो आऊंगा, अपनों से दूर कहां रहूंगा! आप बर्फीली पहाड़ियों पर रहें या रेगिस्तान में, मेरी दिवाली तो आपके बीच आकर ही पूरी होती है। मैं अपने साथ आपके प्रति देश का प्रेम, स्नेह भी लाता हूं। pic.twitter.com/QCaZjE8TD5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

