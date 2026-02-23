'World’s best safety records ...': HAL refutes reports of LCA Tejas crash

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday responded to reports of a crash involving the LCA Tejas aircraft. The company said that the incident was limited to a minor technical issue on the ground.

It was clarified that there was no airborne accident. The company further said that Tejas maintains "one of the world's best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft."

In a filing with the stock exchange, HAL said, "HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on the ground. LCA Tejas maintains one of the world's best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth, and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution."

HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground. LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety… pic.twitter.com/ioWd6RgsbU — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026

Meanwhile, earlier, on February 13, informing about the progress of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A programme, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday said that five engines are currently available; meanwhile, five aircraft are already flying.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said production has largely stabilised for Indian vendors and the main manufacturer, HAL, and will improve further once engine supply stabilises.

He further stated that while weapon trials have been successful, some of the Indian Air Force's requirements have not yet been fully met.

"On LCA Mark 1A, the five engines are available, and five aircraft are flying. Once this engine supply line stabilises, the production seems to have stabilised in any case, as far as the Indian vendors and the system and the integrator, which is HAL, are concerned. On the acceptance by the Air Force, there are some areas where the level of some of the requirements that the Air Force had is not fully met, perhaps. Although the weapons trials have been successful," the Defence Secretary said.

According to ANI, earlier this month, on February 5, HAL confirmed that five LCA Mk1a fighter jets are fully ready, and an additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown.

The company, in a statement, assured that it will meet the guidance projected for the current Financial Year.

(With ANI inputs)

