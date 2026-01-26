'World’s largest democracies...': How Trump wished India on 77th Republic Day, says 'countries share historic bond...'

Republic Day 2026: India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday, marking the occasion with nationwide events and ceremonies. Extending his congratulations, US President Donald Trump подчерк that India and the United States share a “historic bond.”

The message, posted by the US Embassy in India on X (formerly Twitter), described the two nations as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies. - President Donald J. Trump," the post read.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.” - President… pic.twitter.com/oC9x3Qs9y3 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 26, 2026

China extends wishes to India

Chinese President Xi Jinping also extended his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on India's Republic Day while reflecting on the pragmatic approach from both countries of prioritising dialogue, confidence-building measures, and regional engagement.

"President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on India's 77th Republic Day. It should be the right choice for China and India to be good-neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed, and have the dragon and the elephant dance together," Xu Feihong, the Ambassador of China to India, posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Ambassador also attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

"Glad to join the 77th Republic Day celebrations of India," he said in another post on X.

Republic Day celebrations in India

A cultural display unfolded along the Kartavya Path in the heart of India's capital as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, with around 2,500 artists performing in a choreographed mixed dance to the tune of Vande Mataram.

The performance was a key feature of this year's parade, marking the 150th anniversary of the iconic national song.

(with agencies' inputs)