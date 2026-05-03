World’s largest underwater national flag: 2,400 sq m tricolour, 200 divers set Guinness Record in Andaman & Nicobar

World’s largest underwater national flag: The Andaman and Nicobar administration made history on Saturday, May 2, 2026, when it set a Guinness World Record for the largest underwater national flag unfurled at Radhanagar Beach in Swaraj Dweep (formerly Havelock Island). A massive Tricolour measuring 60 metres in length and 40 metres in breadth–covering 2,400 square metres–was taken beneath the sea as part of a push to put India's island territories on the global adventure tourism map.

India is raising the bar with every step forward.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India continues to turn the impossible into reality.



The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have made history with the largest Indian National Flag unfurled underwater, earning a… pic.twitter.com/TievqPYHhx May 2, 2026

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A 200-Diver operation, six Agencies, one flag

This was not a solo stunt. Personnel from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, as well as scuba divers from various diving centres, collaborated to execute the intricate underwater unfurling.

The total headcount crossed 200 divers. What made it more remarkable: three schoolchildren – Fateh Jahaan Singh (16), Lavanya Eira (15), and Ranvijay Singh (14) – were the youngest participants among more than 200 divers.

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Officially stamped at 10:35am

The record did not just happen on the ocean floor; it was certified above it. At 10:35 am, Rishi Nath, an adjudicator from Guinness World Records, formally confirmed the achievement and presented the certificate to Lieutenant Governor D K Joshi. Joshi, a retired Admiral, did not just watch from the shore--he actively participated in the underwater event and was part of the record-setting team. Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar and DGP H S Dhaliwal were also present at the event.

What this means for tourism

This Guinness record is not just a badge. Officials said the initiative was aimed at promoting the islands as a global scuba diving and marine tourism hub while showcasing their rich underwater biodiversity and conservation efforts.

For travellers, it signals growing infrastructure and international attention around Andaman as an adventure destination. Dive centres, marine tours, and eco-tourism packages are expected to see a boost.

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And India is not done yet. The administration is set to attempt another Guinness World Record on Sunday–the “Tallest Human Stack” –at the Lighthouse dive site on Swaraj Dweep, with the Lt Governor and senior officials expected to attend.

For a country building its global adventure tourism identity, this record at Havelock Island is a very big, proud moment.