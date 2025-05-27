World Turns Cold On Su-57E: Will India Still Consider To Buy Russia’s ‘Stealth Beast’?

New Delhi: Su-57E - Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter - is under scrutiny once again. No country across the globe seems to be interested acquiring the fighter jet despite Moscow’s consistent efforts to sell it to countries such as India, Algeria and Malaysia.

Rosoboronexport, a Russian defence firm, said that it would put on display the aircraft at the LIMA 2025 International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia. However, the fighter jet, as reported by the media, never made it to the exhibition. In an absence that raised many eyebrows, only a scale model of the jet was showcased at a booth of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) in the Malaysian exhibition.

Malaysia's indifference towards Su-57E in its Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA), India's exit from the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) programme and the fighter aircraft's absence at LIMA 2025 all narrated the same saga - the Russian "Felon" is likely to turn out are a big "failure".

Let's understand the Su-57E.

It is an export variant of Russian Su-57 fighter jet, which is a fifth-generation stealth aircraft that is armed with cutting-edge missile systems and designed for multi-role operations and radar evasion. It is capable of carrying long-range air-to-air missiles such as R-37M and can strike targets up to 400 kilometres away.

Without disclosing the name of the country, a confident Russia had earlier claimed that the first buyer of the jet would start operating it by this year (2025). Algeria was seen as the possible acquirer. But neither the countr nor Russia has so far confirmed the deal.

Why is Malaysia delaying its fighter jet programme?

Began in 2009, Malaysia's MRCA programme is aimed at replacing its aging MiG-29s. Earlier, the programme featured jets such as Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Saab Gripen, Dassault Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon, but the country's focus in recent years seems to have turned towards acquiring fifth-generation or near-fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

Malaysia, despite this apparent shift, has not so far made any final decision. As a result, the role of Su-57E remains uncertain.

Russia’s Continued India Push

Meanwhile, Russia continues to try pushing India to buy the Su-57E even after the latter's withdrawal from the FGFA project in 2018.

India exited from the project, as reports suggest, because of unsatisfactory performance of the fighter jet and its high cost.

Russia apparently has not given up and continues to pursue the deal. It is seeming attempting to capitalise on India’s rising need for advanced fighter aircraft.

Russia offered India a "Golden Deal" during Aero India 2025 - a mega aerospace and defence exhibition organised at Bangaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10 to 14. Moscow offered New Delhi prompt delivery of Su-57E’s, its local production in India and assistance in India’s indegenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft program (AMCA).

Moscow also told India that if it accepts the deal, Indian firms manufacturing the Su-30MKI can soon begin producing the Su-57E.

New Approach Post Pakistan Conflict

Following recent exchange of firepower with Pakistan in response to the April 22 deadly terror attack on tourists at Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Russia has been aggressively making efforts aimed at promoting the Su-57E.

In an interview with Sputnik, a Russian state-run news agency and radia broadcast service, a military observer from Moscow, Igor Korotchenko, said India should, without a second thought, go for acquiring the Su-57MKI that is especially designed for New Delhi and equipped with long-range missiles like the R-37M - keeping its requirements in mind.

At the same time, a few Russian bloggers are trying to project Su-57 as superior to the Rafale. They are leaving no stone unturned to urge India to invest in it.

New Delhi, however, has not so far respond to the suggestions, either unofficially or officially. It appears that the path for Su-57E's acquisition is not an easy one. It will be interesting to note that whether the fighter jet manages to find a place in the international defense market in the years to come.