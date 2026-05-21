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NewsIndiaEbola outbreak scare: Delhi airport issues urgent travel advisory; India-Africa summit postponed
EBOLA OUTBREAK

Ebola outbreak scare: Delhi airport issues urgent travel advisory; India-Africa summit postponed

Ebola outbreak: Delhi airport has issued an urgent travel advisory, while the India-Africa summit has been postponed as a precautionary measure amid a worsening Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa, with the death toll reaching 100 in Uganda and DR Congo.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ebola outbreak scare: Delhi airport issues urgent travel advisory; India-Africa summit postponedRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

 

 

 

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