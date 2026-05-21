NewsIndiaEbola outbreak scare: Delhi airport issues urgent travel advisory; India-Africa summit postponed
Ebola outbreak scare: Delhi airport issues urgent travel advisory; India-Africa summit postponed
Ebola outbreak: Delhi airport has issued an urgent travel advisory, while the India-Africa summit has been postponed as a precautionary measure amid a worsening Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa, with the death toll reaching 100 in Uganda and DR Congo.
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