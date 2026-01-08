A Pacific Bluefin tuna, widely regarded as the “Queen of the Sea” for its rarity and exceptional taste, has set a new world record after being sold for 510 million yen (approximately Rs 29 crore) at the annual auction held at Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market. The fish, weighing 243 kilograms, commanded a price of nearly Rs 12 lakh per kilogram, making it the most expensive fish ever sold.

The Bluefin tuna is a highly prized species, known not only for its large size but also for its rapid swimming and deep-sea habitat. Its flesh is considered one of the finest for sushi and sashimi, with a rich flavour and high fat content that makes it both delicious and nutritionally beneficial. Such qualities have made the Pacific Bluefin tuna a symbol of luxury and exclusivity in the global seafood market.

The buyer of this record-breaking fish is Kiyoshi Kimura, often referred to as the “Tuna King.” Kimura is the owner of the famous sushi chain Sushi Zanmai and has become known for making headline-grabbing purchases at Toyosu’s annual auctions. Last year, he spent Rs 20 crore on another Bluefin tuna, and this year, he surpassed his own record, highlighting his commitment to securing the best quality fish for his restaurants. The purchase also serves as a strategic marketing move, drawing attention to his restaurant chain and reinforcing its reputation for premium sushi.

The Toyosu Fish Market auction is a major event in Japan, attracting buyers from across the world who compete for the finest Bluefin tuna specimens. Prices have been steadily rising over the years due to the fish’s rarity, increasing demand, and strict conservation regulations. Experts note that sales like this underscore both the cultural and economic importance of high-quality seafood in Japan, where culinary excellence and prestige go hand in hand.

This extraordinary sale of the Pacific Bluefin tuna not only sets a new benchmark for seafood auctions but also reflects the growing global fascination with rare and luxurious culinary experiences.