Worried about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health: BJP leader Uma Bharti to skip Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony due to COVID-19

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday (August 3) tweeted that she will not attend the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday (August 5) due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic situation. Bharti said she is worried about the health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chief guest at 'bhoomi pujan', after hearing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some other BJP leaders have also tested positive for coronavirus.

"When I heard about Amit Shah and other BJP leaders testing positive I was worried about those attending the Ayodhya event, especially PM Modi," tweeted the 61-year-old BJP leader who was closely involved in Ram temple movement.

Bharti said in another tweet that she has urged the officers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas of Ayodhya and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to remove her name from the list of invitees for the ceremony.

इसीलिये मैंने रामजन्मभूमि न्यास के अधिकारीओ को सूचना दी है की शिलान्यास के कार्यक्रम के मुहूर्त पर मै अयोध्या में शरयु के किनारे पर रहूँगी । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 3, 2020

"I will leave Bhopal this evening and until I reach Ayodhya tomorrow evening, I may be exposed to the infection. In this situation, I will stay away from the place where PM Modi and others will be present. I will reach there only after everyone has left the spot," she said in another tweet.

मै भोपाल से आज रवाना होऊंगी । कल शाम अयोध्या पहुँचने तक मेरी किसी संक्रमित व्यक्ति से मुलाकात हो सकती हैं ऐसी स्थिति में जहाँ @narendramodi और सेकडो लोग उपस्थित हो मै उस स्थान से दूरी रखूँगी । तथा @narendramodi और सभी समूह के चले जाने के बाद ही मै रामलला के दर्शन करने पहुँचूँगी। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) August 3, 2020

Sources said that PM Modi would reach Ayodhya at around 11 AM on Wednesday and would stay in the city for around three hours. The prime minister will first offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and then visit Manas Bhawan where the idol of Lord Ram is presently kept. The prime minister then go to the Ram Janmabhoomi for the 'bhumi pujan'.

PM Modi will also address saints from a stage set up at Ram Janambhoomi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the stage with PM Modi.