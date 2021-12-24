Worrying! Delhi reports 180 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, highest since June 16

New Delhi: Delhi reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since June 16 this year, as per the State health bulletin on Friday. As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 0.29 per cent in the national capital while no death has been reported in the past 24 hours.

At present, Delhi has reported 14,42,813 COVID cases so far including 782 active cases while the cumulative death toll stands at 25,103. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.47 per cent while the case fatality is 1.74 per cent in the national capital. A total number of 82 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,16,928. Due to the increasing number of infections, Delhi has constituted a total of 207 containment zones till today. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than two crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, India so far has 358 Omicron cases in 17 states and Union Territories. The number of persons recovered is 114, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Friday. The top five states with the highest number of active cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, he added. According to Bhushan, 89% of the adult population has received the first dose and 61% of the eligible population has received the second dose of COVID19 vaccines.

(With Agency inputs)

