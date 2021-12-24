हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Worrying! Delhi reports 180 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, highest since June 16

Delhi has reported 14,42,813 COVID cases so far including 782 active cases while the cumulative death toll stands at 25,103.

Worrying! Delhi reports 180 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, highest since June 16

New Delhi: Delhi reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since June 16 this year, as per the State health bulletin on Friday. As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 0.29 per cent in the national capital while no death has been reported in the past 24 hours.

At present, Delhi has reported 14,42,813 COVID cases so far including 782 active cases while the cumulative death toll stands at 25,103. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.47 per cent while the case fatality is 1.74 per cent in the national capital. A total number of 82 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,16,928. Due to the increasing number of infections, Delhi has constituted a total of 207 containment zones till today. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than two crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, India so far has 358 Omicron cases in 17 states and Union Territories. The number of persons recovered is 114, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Friday.  The top five states with the highest number of active cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, he added. According to Bhushan, 89% of the adult population has received the first dose and 61% of the eligible population has received the second dose of COVID19 vaccines.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiCOVID-19 casesOmicron
Next
Story

Why is it offensive to remember how police treated Muslims in UP?: Asaduddin Owaisi's clarification

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Bollywood Breaking: Sushmita Sen announces break-up with Rohman Shawl