'Worse Than Taliban Rule': Tejashwi Yadav Shares Horrific Video Of Doctor Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten For Helping Rape Victim’s Mother

Rashtriya Janata Dal​​ (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday shared a video on his social media handle claiming that in Bihar's Gaya district, a doctor, who went to treat the mother of a rape victim, was tied to a tree and beaten by the accused. He said that the law and order situation in Bihar is worse than Taliban rule.

In his post on X, he also alleged that the police and administration are "incapable of preventing crime, catching criminals, getting them punished, and delivering justice".

"The situation in Bihar is worse than that of the Taliban. In Gaya district, the doctor who went to treat the mother of a rape victim was tied to a tree and beaten to a bloody pulp by the accused," Yadav wrote in Hindi.

"In the 20 years of the corrupt NDA government, the police and administration are incapable of preventing crime, catching criminals, getting them punished, and delivering justice; that is why people are taking the law into their own hands as and when they want. There is a chaotic situation in Bihar. The Chief Minister is unconscious, the government is drunk. Officers and ministers are busy looting the treasury, and the administration is in disarray," he added.

Disclaimer: This video contains graphic content, including disturbing visuals with blood and gore. Viewer discretion is strongly advised before proceeding.

बिहार में तालिबान से भी बदतर स्थिति है। गया जिला में बलात्कार पीड़िता की मां का इलाज करने गए डॉक्टर को आरोपियों ने पेड़ से बांधकर पीट-पीट कर खून से लथपथ कर दिया।



Muzaffarpur Case

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and sustained brutal injuries in an assault died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday in-charge Superintendent Dr Abhijit Singh informed.

The minor victim was at first treated at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur on May 26 and had severe neck and internal injuries.

The in-charge Superintendent of PMCH, Patna, told the news agency ANI, “The girl was admitted at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur on 26th May. She had neck injuries and internal injuries... After she arrived here, the doctor examined her in the ambulance. She was taken to the ICU, and doctors from all departments treated her for the entire night.”

On Monday, criticising the government over the incident, Tejashwi Yadav alleged “administrative anarchy” in the state as law and order has “collapsed”.

Speaking to the media, he said that no one from the government has time to visit the victim's family, as “the CM and his Deputy CMs are busy with political programmes.”

ANI quoted Yadav as saying, “The double-engine government has failed in Bihar. The CM never discussed this; I am unsure if he is even aware of the incidents. Law and order have collapsed. There is administrative anarchy in the whole of Bihar. No action is being taken... No one has time to meet the victim or the victim's family. The CM and both the Deputy CMs are busy with political programmes.”

(with ANI inputs)