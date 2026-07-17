/'Worshippers of Jinnah only sow division for political gain': CM Yogi in blistering attack on Congress, SP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce attack on the Opposition on Friday, branding the Congress and Samajwadi Party as "worshippers of Jinnah" who thrive on discord.
"There can be no alternative to development. Those who follow Jinnah's ideology will divide society whenever they get an opportunity, in the name of caste or region. Their goal is to spread anarchy, weaken the security fabric of women and businessmen," he said.
The Chief Minister's sharp remarks came as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 89 development projects worth Rs 581 crore in Shamli.
Drawing a contrast between the district's past and present, CM Yogi said Shamli had once stood as a symbol of terror, but today stands as proof of what development can do for people's lives. Before 2017, he said, development work had ground to a halt, with basic amenities such as electricity, security and healthcare all in a poor state. The double-engine government, he added, has since transformed the face and fortunes of Uttar Pradesh.
He recalled how Shamli was once notorious for terror, mass migration, and hooliganism, but has now become a fresh hub of development. Goons once roamed the streets openly, he said, daughters were afraid to step out of their homes, and farmers were driven to suicide, all of which, he stressed, now belong to the past.
Looking ahead, the Chief Minister pointed to the convergence of the Delhi-Dehradun, Shamli-Ambala and the proposed Shamli-Gorakhpur expressways, which he said would turn the district into a key development hub for both western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.
Turning to the state's broader progress, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh now leads the country in the production of sugarcane, sugar and ethanol. A decade ago, he noted, electricity and healthcare in Shamli were in a dire state, whereas the district's power supply has since reached new heights.
He also touched on the turnaround in the sugar industry, recalling that mills across the state were struggling back in 2017 before the BJP government helped bring them back to full operation. Today, he said, 122 sugar mills are up and running, with farmers now receiving Rs 400 per quintal for their sugarcane and a payment system that works far more efficiently than before.
The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the role Shamli and Kairana played in the Revolution of 1857, noting that this land also helped earn Indian classical music recognition on the world stage.
(With IANS inputs)
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