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  • /'Worshippers of Jinnah only sow division for political gain': CM Yogi in blistering attack on Congress, SP

'Worshippers of Jinnah only sow division for political gain': CM Yogi in blistering attack on Congress, SP

The Chief Minister's sharp remarks came as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 89 development projects worth Rs 581 crore in Shamli.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
'Worshippers of Jinnah only sow division for political gain': CM Yogi in blistering attack on Congress, SP
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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