'Would have been better if Bharat Jodo Yatra began from...': Prashant Kishor slams Congress

New Delhi: Former political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday (September 20, 2022) slammed Congress for beginning its "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Tamil Nadu and said it should have started from Gujarat or any other BJP-ruled state.

"It would have been better had the Congress started its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat where elections are due later this year, or other BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," Kishor told news agency PTI when asked about the ongoing campaign.

His remarks came on a day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kick-started the 13th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Cherthala in Kerala along with thousands of party workers.

The yatra, which has so far covered a distance of 255 km in 12 days, started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

The foot march will cover 3,570 km in 150 days and will move through 12 states and two Union Territories, and then conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.