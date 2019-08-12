Wrestler Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat to join BJP on Monday

International wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat are slated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They will join the ruling party in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda in the national capital on Monday.

Mahavir Singh Phogat was earlier a member of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was founded by Dushyant Chautala in Haryana in December 2018. Phogat was made the head of the sports wing of the party.

The Phogats will join the BJP at Haryana Bhawan in the national capital.

Babita Phogat, who is an award-winning wrestler, has been a vocal supporter of the BJP. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre scrapped Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, she had voiced her support on microblogging site Twitter.

After the announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha, Babita had tweeted in Hindi, “This day will always be remembered. Salute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Jai Hind.”

She had also backed Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar over the latter’s remark on “Kashmiri brides”, which had triggered a political row. She had said that the Haryana Chief Minister had not given any statement which portrayed women wrongly. She had urged media to not distort the BJP leader’s comments.