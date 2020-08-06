Wrong for anybody to claim credit for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, says Congress leader Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday (August 5) claimed that nobody should try to take claim credit for Ram temple in Ayodhya as it was late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who paved the way for the construction of the temple in the holy city.

"Today is a historic day in our country, for a long time every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin. Rajiv Gandhi ji had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built. If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong," Kamal Nath told reporters on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, Kamal Nath also organised a `Ram Darbar` on the auspicious occasion of the `bhoomi pujan` of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Several other Congress leaders also commented on the bhoomi pujan ceremony that was conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Congress in-charge in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, tweeted, "Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Ram. Ram is with everyone, Ram is with everyone."

Former Union Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said, "The construction of a grand temple on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi was the wish of residents of Ayodhya and crores of devotees of Lord Ram in the world for a long time. Today this wish is fulfilled. My best wishes to all Ayodhya residents and devotees of Lord Ram."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Shri Ram is not the property of BJP. He is the ideal man whose image is deeply etched in the hearts and minds of millions. Gandhiji always sang his hymns and died with "Hei Ram" on his lips. He talked about a Ram Rajya where all would live in peace and prosperity. Can`t let His name be hijacked!"

Tharoor remarked that the Congress was never against the idea of the construction of Ram Temple, but the party always denounced "the criminal demolition of the Babri Masjid".

PM Modi created history on Wednesday by performing Bhoomi Pujan at `Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir` in Ayodhya. Before the Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi Temple and Shri Ramlala Virajman.