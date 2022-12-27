XAT 2023 admit card RELEASED at xatonline.in- Direct link to download here

XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management, XLRI Jamshedpur has released the XAT 2023 Admit Card today, December 26, 2022. The official website, xatonline.in, is where candidates may obtain their Xaviers Aptitude Test, or XAT, exam admission cards. The XAT 2023 Exam will be held at XLRI Jamshedpur on January 8, 2023. On the official candidate webpage for the XAT Exam, the admission cards have been made available. Candidates are asked to bring their admit cards to their respective exam centres on the day of the XAT 2023 Exam. The XAT 2023 Admit Card is required to enter the exam room, and without it, candidates will not be permitted.

XAT 2023 Admit Card: Here’s how to download XAT Admit Card

Visit the official website - xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for XAT Admit Card

Enter your XAT ID, date of birth and other credentials required

Your XAT Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The Xavier Labour Relations Institute, XLRI Jamshedpur, administers the XAT, a national entrance exam, each year for admission to the MBA programmes.