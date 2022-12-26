XAT 2023 admit card RELEASING TODAY at xatonline.in- Steps to download here
XAT 2023: Candidates will get one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer, details below.
XAT 2023: The Xavier School of Management is all set to release the admit cards for Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2023 today, on December 26. The admit cards for candidates who registered on or before December 11 can be downloaded right now. On xatonline.in, admit cards will be made available. Candidates should be prepared with their registration number, date of birth, or password to log in in order to check and download the same. There will be 100 multiple-choice questions in the exam in total. There will be four divisions for the questions. Candidates will have three hours to respond to the questions. For each accurate response, candidates will receive one mark, while each incorrect response will result in a 0.25 mark deduction.
XAT 2023 Admit card: Here's how to download
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to xatonline.in
- Then on the homepage, look for the latest news tab
- Click on the admit card link
- After being redirected to another page, they will have to enter required credentials
- Submit the same, download admit card
- Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall
The XAT 2023 exam will take place on January 8, 2023, on a Sunday. XAMI commissions XLRI to administer the XAT. In India, the XAT will be held in 2023, and more than 160 institutions will use XAT scores to determine admission.
