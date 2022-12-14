XAT Exam 2023: Admit card release date extended to December 26 at xatonline.in- Steps to download here

XAT Exam 2023: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has extended XAT 2023 admit card release date to December 26. The XAT admission card was formerly scheduled to be issued on December 20, 2022. Candidates will need their XAT ID and DOB to connect to the XAT official website, xatonline.in, in order to verify and get their XAT admission card 2023. Only enrolled applicants will be granted a XAT admission card. The XAT 2023 exam will be held on January 8, 2023. The XAT exam will be administered via CBT (Computer Based Test). The XAT admission card is one of the required papers for a candidate to appear in this national-level MBA test.

XAT Exam 2023: Here’s how to download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Step 2 - Now, click on the “Login” tab and provide XAT User ID and Date of birth (DOB). Step 3 - Then, click on the XAT admit card tab.

Step 4 - The option to download XAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5 - Click on the download tab and save XAT admit card as a pdf.

Candidates are advised to speed it up their XAT exam preparation by continuing to practise the XAT sample papers and XAT previous year papers. This can greatly aid XAT aspirants in their MBA exam preparation. The XAT exam will be held between 2 and 5:10 p.m.