Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival at the BRICS summit in New Delhi sparked viral intrigue after his official convoy vehicles were spotted being transported across the capital under heavy black covers. At the center of the mystery is the Hongqi N701, a highly secretive, heavily armored state limousine specifically engineered for China’s top leadership.
Transporting presidential vehicles under wraps is standard protocol for high-security overseas state visits, designed to protect the asset from damage and limit unnecessary technical scrutiny during transit.
Covering executive transport vehicles during international deployment serves precise logistical and security functions.
Transit protection: Heavy-duty tarpaulins shield luxury finishes from dust, severe weather, and transit damage while being unloaded from cargo aircraft or moved on flatbed carriers.
Scrutiny limitations: Concealing the vehicle during logistics phases prevents unauthorized close-up photographs, measurements, and security assessments before the car is officially deployed.
Standard protocol: The tarps seen across Delhi roads reflect routine advance-team preparations rather than any reactive security measure following Xi's touchdown.
Manufactured by China's historic luxury marque Hongqi—translating directly to “Red Flag”—the N701 is an exclusive vehicle unavailable to the general public.
Imposing dimensions: Measuring approximately 5.5 meters (18 feet) in length, the sedan commands an intimidating road presence highlighted by a signature cascading grille and emblem.
Classified armor: While official specifications remain strictly confidential, reports indicate the limousine features multi-hit ballistic glass, reinforced bodywork, and run-flat protected tires.
Powertrain capabilities: Industry estimates suggest the vehicle is powered by a massive 6.0-liter V12 engine churning out roughly 408 horsepower, though exact performance metrics remain under wraps.
The Hongqi N701 has previously accompanied Xi on high-profile international tours to regions like Russia, the United States, Hong Kong, and Egypt.
Domestic pride: Utilising an indigenous marque highlights Beijing's policy of relying on domestic industrial power rather than foreign luxury manufacturers for top-tier leadership transport.
Aurus Senat comparison: Xi's Hongqi is not the only high-security fortress roaming Delhi during the summit, as Russian President Vladimir Putin brought his own bespoke, heavily armored Aurus Senat limousine.
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