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  • /The ghost Limo of the BRICS Summit: Inside the armor and mystery of Xi Jinping's Hongqi N701

The ghost Limo of the BRICS Summit: Inside the armor and mystery of Xi Jinping's Hongqi N701

Know why Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Hongqi N701 limousine arrived in Delhi under heavy black covers for the BRICS summit, and explore its secret security features.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
The ghost Limo of the BRICS Summit: Inside the armor and mystery of Xi Jinping's Hongqi N701
Image Credit: Inside the armor and mystery of Xi Jinping's Hongqi N701.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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The ghost Limo of the BRICS Summit: Inside the armor and mystery of Xi Jinping's Hongqi N701
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