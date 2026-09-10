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  • /The seven-year itch: Xi Jinping sets foot in India for historic post-Galwan face-off with PM Modi

The seven-year itch: Xi Jinping sets foot in India for historic post-Galwan face-off with PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit India for the BRICS Summit, marking his first bilateral meeting with PM Modi on Indian soil in seven years.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
The seven-year itch: Xi Jinping sets foot in India for historic post-Galwan face-off with PM Modi
Image Credit: PM Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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The seven-year itch: Xi Jinping sets foot in India for historic post-Galwan face-off with PM Modi
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