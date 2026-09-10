/The seven-year itch: Xi Jinping sets foot in India for historic post-Galwan face-off with PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been scheduled to travel to New Delhi for participation in the 18th BRICS Summit. It will be Xi's first trip to India in seven years, as well as the first face-to-face meeting of the Chinese president with India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, on the Indian soil since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes of 2020. Today, Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is expected to announce the diplomatic trip. President Xi Jinping is due to land in the capital city later this week.
The significant diplomatic agenda includes one-on-one meetings with Prime Minister Modi at Bharat Mandapam at about 6:00 PM, a very important point on the road to resetting relations between the two nuclear powers.
The scheduled bilateral meeting is extremely important and can be regarded as the main litmus test of the regional stability and cross-border interactions.
Seven-year break: This will be the first official bilateral summit between the two leaders on the Indian soil since the visit by Xi to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in October 2019.
Post-Galwan context: The discussions mark the most important breakthrough in terms of diplomatic relations after several years of freezing relations and standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Strategy of dialogue: The talks are likely to revolve around the issues of military disengagement, trade balance, and regional security architecture within the framework of BRICS.
New Delhi is hosting the significant multilateral conference on September 12 and 13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, marking 20 years since its establishment.
Theme: The India-led summit features the official theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability."
Agenda: Participants will discuss political and security cooperation, economic and financial resilience, and people's connectivity among growing member and partner countries.
Engagement: The Indian Prime Minister Modi will host the world leaders to discuss various topics to determine the future of the Global South.
Xi's next visit comes to break a long-term gap in bilateral visits between two powerful economies.
Mamallapuram Summit: Xi's previous visit took place on October 11–12, 2019, featuring an informal oceanside summit with PM Modi in Tamil Nadu.
Continuation of Wuhan spirit: That engagement followed the inaugural informal summit held in Wuhan, China, in 2018, aimed at fostering direct leader-level rapport.
Turning a new page: As the Chinese President returns to Indian soil after seven years, the international community will watch closely to see if dialogue at Bharat Mandapam yields concrete steps toward sustainable normalisation.
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