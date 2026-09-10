/The seven-year itch: Xi Jinping sets foot in India for historic post-Galwan face-off with PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been scheduled to travel to New Delhi for participation in the 18th BRICS Summit. It will be Xi's first trip to India in seven years, as well as the first face-to-face meeting of the Chinese president with India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, on the Indian soil since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes of 2020. Today, Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is expected to announce the diplomatic trip. President Xi Jinping is due to land in the capital city later this week.