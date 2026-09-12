Chinese President Xi Jinping travels internationally aboard a heavily modified Boeing 747-8 operated by Air China under a dedicated VVIP configuration. Unlike the United States' permanently commissioned Air Force One fleet, Beijing utilizes commercial airframes converted for state duties, combining long-range intercontinental capability with mobile command infrastructure.
Registered as B-2479 and deployed during major state tours like the Delhi BRICS summit, the aircraft serves as a secure, flying command center for the nation's leadership.
The Boeing 747-8 is a wide-body, four-engine commercial airframe adapted for elite diplomatic deployment.
Dimensions and range: Stretching nearly 76 meters in length with a 68-meter wingspan, the four-engine jet achieves a non-stop intercontinental range exceeding 14,000 kilometers.
Powerplant performance: Powered by four General Electric GEnx-2B67 engines generating approximately 66,500 pounds of thrust each, the aircraft cruises at Mach 0.855.
Interior configuration: Passenger capacity is radically reduced compared to commercial variants, making room for a private presidential suite, executive meeting rooms, secure briefing offices, and onboard medical facilities.
Military-grade defence and secure communication systems
The presidential transport is outfitted with advanced defense architecture designed to maintain continuity of government under extreme threat scenarios.
Countermeasure suites: The aircraft features integrated missile warning sensors and automated countermeasure deployment systems to deflect incoming projectiles.
EMP hardening: Electromagnetic pulse (EMP) shielding protects onboard digital avionics and communication arrays from nuclear or electronic disruption.
Encrypted Command Hubs: Secure satellite communication links allow the president to manage state and military affairs continuously from mid-air.
Comparative analysis: Global VVIP fleets
Different geopolitical powers utilize distinct strategic models for their executive air transport fleets.
US Air Force One: Based on heavily modified Boeing airframes, American presidential aircraft feature dedicated military crews, aerial refueling capabilities, and extensive open security layouts.
Russia's flying Kremlin: Vladimir Putin travels via the Ilyushin Il-96-300PU, a four-engine, domestically engineered wide-body aircraft prioritizing Russian aviation tech.
Air India One: India’s Prime Minister utilises a modified Boeing 777-300ER operated by the Indian Air Force, featuring advanced defense integration and long-haul twin-engine efficiency.
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