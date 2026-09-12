Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Command in the clouds: How Xi Jinping's modified Boeing 747-8 serves as a mobile HQ at the BRICS Summit

Command in the clouds: How Xi Jinping's modified Boeing 747-8 serves as a mobile HQ at the BRICS Summit

Know the specifications, security systems, and command capabilities of Chinese President Xi Jinping's modified Boeing 747-8 presidential aircraft.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Command in the clouds: How Xi Jinping's modified Boeing 747-8 serves as a mobile HQ at the BRICS Summit
Image Credit: Xi Jinping's modified Boeing 747-8 serves as a mobile HQ at the BRICS Summit.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Command in the clouds: How Xi Jinping's modified Boeing 747-8 serves as a mobile HQ at the BRICS Summit
2
3
4
5