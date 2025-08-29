Xi Jinping’s 'Secret' Letter To President Murmu Rekindled India-China Brotherhood? Report Claims…

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare for an upcoming meeting, a report has surfaced claiming that Xi sent a 'secret' letter to President Droupadi Murmu in March.

PM Modi will be in China on the invitation of President Xi to attend the SCO Summit after concluding his two-day visit to Japan.

PM Modi In China

The two leaders would conduct a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Sunday.



This will be PM Modi's first visit to China in the last seven years and the first since the Galwan Valley faceoff in June 2020 between the soldiers of the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Both leaders had held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in 2024.

As per IANS, on August 21, China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong asserted that PM Modi's visit to Tianjin for the SCO Summit will give a fresh impetus to the improvement and development of relations between both countries.

On August 19, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

What Is SCO?

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001.

The member states include: China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus.

Moreover, the SCO has two observer states: Afghanistan and Mongolia, and 14 dialogue partners, including Turkey, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, the Maldives, Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates.

(with IANS inputs)