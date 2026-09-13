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Xi Jinping skips PM Modi-hosted BRICS gala dinner after bilateral talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BRICS Summit gala dinner in Delhi, while Russian President Vladimir Putin, other BRICS leaders and several Indian dignitaries attended the event.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
Xi Jinping skips PM Modi-hosted BRICS gala dinner after bilateral talks
Image Credit: IANS

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