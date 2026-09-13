/Xi Jinping skips PM Modi-hosted BRICS gala dinner after bilateral talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for leaders attending the BRICS Summit, representatives of participating countries and international organisations, sources familiar with the matter said.
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who had departed for home after attending the summit during the day, was also absent from the dinner.
The reason for Xi’s absence was not immediately clear, although a source suggested that the Chinese President had returned to his hotel to rest.
Xi arrived in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, attended the BRICS Summit and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi. His visit marks his return to India after seven years.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders attended the dinner, which was also attended by Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was present as well, along with several state leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Union ministers and chief ministers travelled in two buses from Parliament House to the dinner venue at Bharat Mandapam. The menu featured dishes such as khandvi mille-feuille, khumb galouti, paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik, carrot-bean poriyal and millet pulao. The dessert spread included Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.
India is hosting the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with leaders from the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, along with representatives of several international organisations, attending the event. Several BRICS leaders and Indian dignitaries attended the dinner, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince were among the notable absentees.
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