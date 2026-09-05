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Xi in Delhi, Putin in Delhi: Why the BRICS summit could become an India-China-Russia moment

India will host Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the 18th BRICS Summit in Delhi. Discover how key discussions on crude oil, trade, and the US dollar could impact fuel prices and everyday costs.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Xi in Delhi, Putin in Delhi: Why the BRICS summit could become an India-China-Russia moment
Image Credit: AI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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