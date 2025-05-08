'Ya Khuda Aaj Bacha Lo': Pakistani MP Cries In Parliament Amid Fear After India's Operation Sindoor | VIDEO
Following India's Operation Sindoor strikes, Pakistani MP Tahir Iqbal broke down in Parliament, pleading for divine protection amid rising tensions.
A wave of fear has gripped Pakistan in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor, and its impact was visibly evident in Pakistan’s Parliament today. During a heated debate, Pakistani MP Tahir Iqbal broke down in tears, emotionally pleading for divine protection.
"Ya Khuda, aaj bacha lo (Oh God, save us today)," Iqbal said, sobbing in the middle of his address. He further added, "We pray to Allah for our safety," capturing the intense anxiety reportedly spreading among the country’s political class following India’s deep strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
#BreakingNews: पाक की संसद में रोना धोना शुरू, भारत के एक्शन से रोया पाकिस्तान#Pakistan #OperationSindoor #IndiaPakistanWar #IndianAirForce @ShobhnaYadava pic.twitter.com/8cSvmmhA0r — Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 8, 2025
