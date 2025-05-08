Advertisement
'Ya Khuda Aaj Bacha Lo': Pakistani MP Cries In Parliament Amid Fear After India's Operation Sindoor | VIDEO

Following India's Operation Sindoor strikes, Pakistani MP Tahir Iqbal broke down in Parliament, pleading for divine protection amid rising tensions.

 

May 08, 2025
'Ya Khuda Aaj Bacha Lo': Pakistani MP Cries In Parliament Amid Fear After India's Operation Sindoor | VIDEO Pakistani MP Tahir Iqbal breaks down in tears (ANI)

A wave of fear has gripped Pakistan in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor, and its impact was visibly evident in Pakistan’s Parliament today. During a heated debate, Pakistani MP Tahir Iqbal broke down in tears, emotionally pleading for divine protection.

"Ya Khuda, aaj bacha lo (Oh God, save us today)," Iqbal said, sobbing in the middle of his address. He further added, "We pray to Allah for our safety," capturing the intense anxiety reportedly spreading among the country’s political class following India’s deep strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

 

